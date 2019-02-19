Quantcast

KAMAL MUSTAFA, et al. v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Standing of substitute trustees Appellants, Kamal and Fatima Mustafa, appeal an order from the Circuit Court for Montgomery County denying their exceptions and ratifying a foreclosure sale of the property located at 18932 Quail Valley Boulevard in Gaithersburg, Maryland (“the Property”). In bringing this appeal, Appellants present two questions for our ...

