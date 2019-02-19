Quantcast

KAMAL MUSTAFA, et al., v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Motion to dismiss Kamal and Fatima Mustafa (hereinafter “Appellants”) borrowed $600,000.00 (the “Loan”) evidenced by a promissory note and secured by a deed of trust encumbering Appellants’ home. After Appellants defaulted on the Loan, Appellants were served with a Notice of Intent to Foreclose. Appellants then filed a Motion to Dismiss ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo