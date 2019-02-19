Marcelly Goncalves | Weber Shandwick

Marcelly Goncalves has joined the Baltimore office of Weber Shandwick as junior associate for paid media planning and buying.

Goncalves will execute paid print and digital media programs for the agency’s energy, health care, travel and financial services clients.

Previously she completed a creative development internship with media production company Sesame Workshop and served as a TV Production intern at Celebrity Page TV in New York. During her internships, she was responsible for segment scripts, market research, video segment pitching and project reporting.

Goncalves earned a Bachelor of Arts in individualized study with a concentration in media and entertainment management at New York University’s Gallatin School.