Marriott data breach cases consolidated in Maryland

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 19, 2019

A federal judge in Greenbelt will oversee centralized pretrial proceedings in dozens of lawsuits against Marriott International Inc. over a massive data breach the company reported last year. The lawsuits generally allege there was unauthorized access to reservation systems used by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc., acquired by Marriott in 2016, for four years which allowed ...

