Maxim Healthcare Services to sell home health care division

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

Columbia-based Maxim Healthcare Services has agreed to sell its home health care division to Aveanna Healthcare of Atlanta, company officials announced Tuesday. Maxim's staffing services and population health and wellness divisions are not part of the agreement. The transaction, which is subject to the receipt of regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions, is expected to ...

