Md. may give minors consent for preventive HIV care

By: Capital News Service Charlie Youngmann February 19, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — State legislation could allow minors to consent to preventive treatment for human immunodeficiency virus or  HIV. Pre-exposure prophylaxis — commonly referred to as “PrEP” — consists of a single pill of a medicine called Truvada taken every day. This can reduce the risk of becoming infected with HIV from sex by 90 percent and ...

