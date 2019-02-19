Quantcast

RocketDocs relocates headquarters to Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2019

RocketDocs, a business-to-business software development company, announced Tuesday it has moved its headquarters from Frederick to Baltimore at 509 S. Exeter St. The company, which was previously known as Proposal Software before being rebranded last fall, also announced it has named executives Jason Pappas as CEO and President; Penelope Holt, Chief marketing officer; Jeremy Steinberg, managing ...

