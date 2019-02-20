Amie Long | Chaney Enterprises

Chaney Enterprises , a ready-mix concrete, aggregates, custom blends, and related construction supplies provider, has promoted Amie Long to human resources director.

In her new role, Long will manage all functions of the human resources department including safety, benefits, training, recruiting, staffing, and wellness. She will also oversee and lead all human resources personnel to ensure they align with the organization’s strategic direction and culture. Long joined Chaney in 2015 as a director of learning and development, brought on to spearhead the integration of a new learning management system into Chaney’s training curriculum.

A resident of Cape St. Clair, Long earned a bachelor’s degree in family studies from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s in social work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.