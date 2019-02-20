Quantcast

Anthony Gustafson | Live Casino and Hotel

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2019

In his new role, Mr. Gustafson will oversee Live! Casino & Hotel’s commitment to implementing the best-in-class technology-driven solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Anthony Gustafson was named chief information officer with Live Casino and Hotel.

Gustafson has more than 25 years of analytic and management experience in the gaming industry. He brings a unique operational perspective from starting his career in food and beverage and table games. Mr. Gustafson was previously the chief information officer at Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois where he led the company’s IT programs in addition to leveraging data analytics to drive profitability in an increasingly competitive Chicago market.

Gustafson earned an MBA from Northern Illinois University. He holds professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA and ITIL.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo