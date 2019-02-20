Anthony Gustafson | Live Casino and Hotel

Anthony Gustafson was named chief information officer with Live Casino and Hotel.

Gustafson has more than 25 years of analytic and management experience in the gaming industry. He brings a unique operational perspective from starting his career in food and beverage and table games. Mr. Gustafson was previously the chief information officer at Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois where he led the company’s IT programs in addition to leveraging data analytics to drive profitability in an increasingly competitive Chicago market.

Gustafson earned an MBA from Northern Illinois University. He holds professional certifications from Microsoft, CompTIA and ITIL.