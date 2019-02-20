Quantcast

Baltimore tech executive named new health commissioner

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2019

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, health innovation officer for Fearless Solutions, has been appointed by Mayor Catherine Pugh as Baltimore City's next health commissioner. Dzirasa replaces Leana Wen, who left the job in October to lead Planned Parenthood. Dzirasa's first day will be March 11. “I’ve known I wanted to be a doctor since I was 5 years old,” Dzirasa ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo