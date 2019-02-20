Quantcast

Photos, private information to be blocked under 9-1-1 bill

By: Capital News Service Jared Beinart February 20, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — In anticipation of an update to statewide 9-1-1 communication systems by 2021, gruesome imagery of crime scenes or injuries, individuals' medical histories and identification of domestic violence or rape victims may be protected from public view under legislation in the Maryland General Assembly. Many aspects of a 9-1-1 call are currently available to the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo