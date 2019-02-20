Path to Excellence nonprofit partner spotlight: Marian House

At each Path to Excellence networking event attendees are asked to bring donations for a nonprofit partner. At the Feb. 5, 2019 event at Hotel Indigo in Baltimore, Marian House was the nonprofit partner. The following is a brief description about the nonprofit.

Marian House is a transitional and permanent housing and support services program for homeless women and their children. Marian House is a holistic, healing community where we provide a safe, sober and loving environment that challenges women to respect and love themselves, confront emotional and socio-economic issues, and transition to stable and independent lives.

“I can’t believe how wonderfully generous the women at the Daily Record Path Excellence event are,” Executive Director, Katie Allston, said this about the donations. “It is truly humbling to see women, many of whom we don’t know, embrace our mission and in turn the women we serve.”