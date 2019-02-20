Quantcast

Jury awards $792K to Howard Co. woman injured in ’15 crash

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 20, 2019

A Howard County jury awarded a woman nearly $800,000 last week for spinal injuries she sustained in a 2015 crash that left her with chronic pain. Ryan Primrose, now 34, was the passenger in a van operated by CareMed Transportation of Baltimore LLC on July 13, 2015, when the driver hit a flatbed truck with its ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo