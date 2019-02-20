Sheehy Nissan of White Marsh celebrates grand opening

Sheehy Nissan of White Marsh celebrated its grand opening Dec. 18 with a party and a special performance by Styx frontman and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan.

More than 300 guests enjoyed a buffet dinner and private concert at the new dealership at 5361 Nottingridge Road, where Gowan performed a collection of Styx classics such as “Come Sail Away,” “Rocking the Paradise,” “Mr. Roboto” and “Lady,” as well as some of his solo hits, “A Criminal Mind,” “Strange Animal,” “Moonlight Desires” and “Dancing on My Own Ground.”

The evening’s festivities included a raffle for a guitar autographed by Gowan, a 4K HD television and other memorabilia. All proceeds from the raffles were donated to TSA agents working at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in the form of $25 gift cards.

The new, $14 million 32,000 square-foot dealership features a state-of-the-art service department with 20 service bays and four Nissan master technicians, a customer lounge with a quieter lounge for those who enjoy reading or a more low-key environment, several interactive product displays along with multiple work stations and product information tablets through the showroom.

