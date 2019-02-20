Stuart Resnick | Kramon & Graham

Veteran real estate attorney Stuart Resnick has joined Kramon & Graham as of counsel in the firm’s real estate and transactions practice groups.

Known for his meticulous attention to detail in complicated and significant real estate transactions, Mr. Resnick has more than three decades of experience handling transactions for many of the region’s most prominent builders and developers.

In addition to facilitating the settlement of commercial real estate transactions, including sales and financing and refinancing transactions, Resnick has considerable experience preparing contracts, deeds, easements and a wide variety of other agreements and instruments associated with sophisticated real estate projects.

Before joining Kramon & Graham, Resnick worked for 10 years for Continental Title Group as Underwriting Counsel resolving title issues and assisting with risk diversification to provide clients with complete and thorough title insurance coverage. In addition to operating his own title company for more than 12 years, Resnick worked as regional director for the largest independently owned real estate settlement service firm in the region.

Resnick received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1981and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1971.