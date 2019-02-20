Study: Baltimore second-best city for women in tech

Baltimore is among the best cities in the country for women in the tech industry, a report from SmartAsset said.

The city ranks second on the list, which accounts for factors including the gender pay gap, income after housing costs, tech jobs filled by women and four-year tech employment growth. Baltimore ranked third last year.

“Baltimore, a city near the nation’s capital, is also great for women in tech,” the report said. “The gender pay gap here is fairly low, at 93 (percent). What’s more, women make up (31 percent) of the tech workforce. Women with an eye on the future will be happy to hear that tech jobs here grew by 28 (percent) from 2014 to 2017. Baltimore ranks ninth in that metric.”

Washington was the top-ranked city on the list. Baltimore was followed by Philadelphia, Houston and Arlington, Virginia, to round out the top five.

Baltimore improved on several of the metrics the report measures. The gender pay gap in the city improved to 93 percent, up from 86 percent last year.

Income also grew from an average of more than $53,000 last year to an average of more than $58,000 this year.