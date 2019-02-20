Quantcast

TEDCO defends loan practices, calls audit findings ‘misleading’

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 20, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- TEDCO has submitted a more detailed response to a legislative audit that found some issues with how TEDCO invested taxpayer money as the agency’s leaders prepare to meet with lawmakers Wednesday. In a supplemental response to the audit, TEDCO CEO George Davis called some of the findings in the audit “misleading” and detailed how ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo