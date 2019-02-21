Quantcast

BGE employees recognized with national technology award

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2019

The Electric Power Research Institute recognized four BGE employees with Technology Transfer Awards for their work on projects to advance the customer experience in Maryland. Principal engineers Luke Hasemeier and Brian Majerowicz, principal project manager Brian Green and engineer Richard Garbark were all recognized for their work on BGE’s first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Cold Spring ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo