For more client referrals, develop your personal and professional network

People often ask me where I get new client referrals. The answer is complicated. But I think one thing that helps generate business is having a varied and interesting personal and professional network. Though it would be easy to hang out only with lawyers, I try not to do that, not only because it would probably get a little boring, but also because having a wider network is good for business.

I recently heard the saying “the world runs on introductions.” This was a phrase either coined or repeated by Gretchen Rubin, a popular lay researcher who writes and speaks about happiness. This phrase really resonated with me because I find that I truly love to connect people who I think would enjoy or benefit from knowing one another. To put it more simply, I like people and I get a kick out of it when my friends become friends and my colleagues become colleagues. I also love solving a problem and finding someone help when they need it, so I love introducing people.

Now, I’ve been on the receiving end of some dreadful introductions. I have been introduced to potential vendors, salespersons and people who have attempted to pump me for information, further introductions or even access to my contacts. These types of introductions are time wasters or worse. They can feel one-sided and even predatory.

I never want to waste a colleague’s time, so when I make an introduction I consider both sides. First I consider whether the people will get along. Then I consider whether the parties have complementary businesses or practice areas. Will they benefit from having one another in their Rolodexes? Next I ask both sides if I can make the introduction. I’m a fan of a descriptive email introduction or, in the case of two people I know well and enjoy, an introductory lunch.

When making introductions, I am always mindful that I am implicitly making an endorsement. Will this person be professional, do good work and be respectful?

If I don’t have personal knowledge of someone’s experience, I will make that known (“Hey Maria — I’ve never used Bob before, but he comes highly recommended for his appellate work and I’ve known him socially for years”). If you’re overeager, your unintended endorsement could come back to bite you.

Don’t feel bad if the parties you introduce don’t follow up with one another — they may not do so right away or ever. But bringing together two people from your wide professional and/or personal circles could help expand their horizons in ways that are not immediately obvious.

As a young attorney, you will find that these types of solid introductions can help you build a professional network and, thus, referral sources. They can also be fun. I mean really, in a lawyer’s game of “Six Degrees,” wouldn’t it be fun if you were Kevin Bacon?

Jessica Markham is the owner of Markham Law Firm, a family law firm in Bethesda.