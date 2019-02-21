Quantcast

Legislation would make Obamacare protections Md. law

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 21, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland lawmakers want to ensure the patient protections in the Affordable Care Act continue in the state, even if a ruling by a federal judge throwing out the health care law stands. The legislation would codify into state law several of the Affordable Care Act’s provisions -- protections for people with pre-existing conditions; rules ...

