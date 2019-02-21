Quantcast

Maryland doctor accused of sex misconduct loses license

By: Associated Press February 21, 2019

A Maryland allergy doctor has lost his license over what the state Board of Physicians determined was immoral and sexual misconduct with three teenage girls. The Baltimore Sun reports the board says it began investigating Surender K. Vaswani in 2017 and made a final determination in January after reviewing the girl's allegations. The board, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing ...

