Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Senate yanks study on free rides for legislators

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 21, 2019

There will be no free rides on state public transportation services for legislators and staff or employees of the Judiciary. And definitely no study to change on the feasibility of such a benefit after the Senate Thursday voted to strike language snuggled into a bill that would have done just that. A bill sponsored by freshman Sen. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo