Shelly Giuliano | GEBA

Shelly Giuliano has been promoted to marketing manager at the nonprofit Government Employees’ Benefit Association.

Giuliano is responsible for managing all marketing for GEBA and GEBA Wealth Management. She will drive the vision and direction of all marketing and branding efforts that support the association’s current and future members.

Beginning in the marketing department as the Marketing Coordinator/Executive Assistant in 2011, Giuliano assisted with a myriad of marketing tasks. This included designing marketing materials, as well as creating and executing direct and email marketing campaigns. Giuliano also managed the GEBA Scholarship Foundation, events, seminars/webinars, and merchandising.

A resident of Savage, Giuliano earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations with honors from Frostburg State University.