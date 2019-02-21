Stacy L. Rodgers | Baltimore County government

Stacy L. Rodgers was appointed county administrative officer with Baltimore County government, the second woman and first African-American to hold the position.

Rodgers brings with her a broad range of management experience in both the private and public sectors. She has more than 28 years of experience in working with federal, state, and local government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Rodgers has successfully designed and implemented innovative human service programs and initiatives for municipal and state agencies.

Most recently, Rodgers served as the Director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services (BCDSS). She oversaw the agency’s portfolio of programs, including adult services, child welfare services and financial assistance programs.

Previously, Rodgers served as the senior adviser to the Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration during the Obama administration. In December 2014, Rodgers became SSA’s chief of staff, providing oversight for day-to-day operations for the agency’s more than 64,000-member staff, 1,400 field and hearing offices nationwide and a $12 billion operating budget. She has also served as the deputy director for program operations at the District of Columbia Child and Family Services Agency and in a variety of roles at the Maryland Department of Human Resources.

Rodgers is a graduate of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Leadership Institute, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators’ Mentor Program and Executive Leadership Institute. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a Master’s Degree in public administration from the University of Baltimore.