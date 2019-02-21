Quantcast

The Baltimore Station adds CARF accredited outpatient programming

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2019

The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use to self-sufficiency, launched an intensive outpatient program that will expand the organization’s reach and allow it to provide therapeutic relapse prevention services to those recovering from substance use disorder. The outpatient program, which also includes counseling services, is open ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo