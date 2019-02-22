Quantcast

Allegiant Air begins service from BWI to Sarasota, Fla.

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019

Allegiant Air announced Friday it has begun nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Sarasota, Florida. Allegiant’s nonstop service will operate twice per week between BWI and Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport. Sarasota is the spring training home of the Baltimore Orioles. Allegiant Air first started service at BWI in April 2016.  The airline’s new flights between ...

