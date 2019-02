Dan Plakatoris was named associate director of sales with Oak Crest, a retirement community developed and managed by Erickson Living.

Plakatoris has been with Oak Crest for five years as sales manager. Previously, he served as a customer relations representative for Baltimore Gas and Electric.

Plakatoris holds a Bachelor of Science in business and marketing from Towson University. A resident of Fallston, he is a lector and RICA teacher at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church.