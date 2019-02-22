Quantcast

DAVID WILLIE COFIELD v. PARK WEST HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC., ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019

Torts -- HIPAA violation -- Proximate cause David Cofield appeals from the entry of summary judgment against him in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in favor of Park West Health Systems, Inc. (“Park West”) and its former employee, Michael Johnson (“Johnson”). Cofield sued Park West, his health care provider, and Johnson asserting, inter alia, claims ...

