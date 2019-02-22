Quantcast

Johns Hopkins police bill gets heard in Md. legislature

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer February 22, 2019

Johns Hopkins University leaders returned to the Maryland legislature Friday requesting permission to create a university police force less than a year after they were forced to abandon the proposal due to opposition from the community and the Baltimore City delegation. The leaders presented a proposal Friday that had more support than last year's proposal, but criticism ...

