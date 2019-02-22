Quantcast

Maryland school apologizes for whites-only admission policy

By: Associated Press February 22, 2019

The Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore has apologized for a past admission policy that barred black students. The Baltimore Sun reports school President Samuel Hoi publicly apologized Thursday in a memo that detailed some of the school's racist history. The memo says the school was forced by "legal appointment" in 1891 to admit its first black ...

