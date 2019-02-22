Quantcast

Former Montgomery Co. economic development COO sentenced to 4 years

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 22, 2019

The former chief operating officer for the Montgomery County Department of Economic Development who admitted to embezzling $6.7 million in county funds was sentenced to four years in prison by a federal judge Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. Byung Il "Peter" Bang, 59, pleaded guilty in November to charges related to the theft. His ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo