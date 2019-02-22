Peter O. Kwiterovich III | Gilman School

Dr. Peter O. Kwiterovich III was appointed assistant head of school at Gilman School after serving as head of middle school for the past 10 years. He begins his new position July 1.

A 1987 graduate of Gilman, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, where he was a four-year letter winner in baseball.

Upon graduation he returned to Gilman, where he taught science, coached football, wrestling and baseball and served as upper school dean of students. He spent the next decade serving in a variety of capacities at Cardigan Mountain School in New Hampshire and Norfolk Academy in Virginia. In 2009, he returned to his alma mater as head of middle school. Along the way, he completed a doctorate in educational policy, planning and leadership from the College of William and Mary, having already earned his master’s degree from Loyola University Maryland.