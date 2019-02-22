Quantcast

Senate votes down trio of Hogan handgun board appointments

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 22, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A trio of appointees to the state Handgun Permit Review Board were voted down after a nearly one-hour debate. The Senate voted 25-21 to accept a recommendation of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee to reject Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's nomination of Brian Fischer, Carol Loveless and John Michel to the board. "I was surprised it ...

