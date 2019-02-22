Shana Callahan | Continental Realty Corp.

Shana Callahan was named acquisitions analyst with Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company.

Callahan joined the company from CoStar Group where she functioned as a research associate and commercial real estate analyst.

In her new role, Callahan provide underwriting support and aid in market research for potential multifamily acquisitions throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast. This includes analyzing and evaluating rent rolls and historical operations, creating key assumptions for projections, gathering economic and demographic data and assisting in market survey reports.