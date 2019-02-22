Quantcast

TEDCO creates task force to support women entrepreneurs in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) announced Friday the formation of the Task Force for Women Entrepreneurs, dedicated to the recruitment, funding, and operational support of women-owned and-led startups in Maryland. The TEDCO Board of Directors Executive Committee commissioned the task force in conjunction with the TEDCO management team. Myra Norton, vice chair of the board and president ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo