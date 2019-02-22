Quantcast

Gov. Hogan: No Trump primary challenge without major shift

By: Associated Press Steve Peoples and Zeke Miller February 22, 2019

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday that he's not launching a primary challenge against President Donald Trump unless the president's political standing within his own party weakens dramatically.

