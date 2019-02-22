Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop arranges $45.3M for multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it structured $45.337 million in financing for the acquisition of Bellemeade Farms Apartments, a 316-unit multifamily community in Leesburg, Virginia. Walker & Dunlop's Alexandra Huffman and Andrew Tapley led the team in arranging the transaction on behalf of Capital Square 1031.  

