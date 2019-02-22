Quantcast

WARREN SAVAGE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Batson challenge Warren Savage was charged by indictment in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City with first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony, and possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying offense. Savage was jointly tried with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo