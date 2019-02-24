Quantcast

Sensitive personal and business data makes law firms attractive to hackers

By: Special to The Daily Record Gina Gallucci-White February 24, 2019

Whether they are large or small, law firms tend to be targets for hackers for many reasons. They have personal identifiable information and possibly confidential medical records, business, trade secret or proprietary information and classified government documents. “All of which is really valuable especially in the wrong hands,” said Matthew Esworthy, partner at Bowie and Jensen ...

