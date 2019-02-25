Quantcast

BWI announces passenger record as noise complaints linger

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 25, 2019

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport celebrated a new record for annual number of passengers even as it faces continued criticism from area residents about noise. Last year more than 27.1 million commercial airport flew into or out of the region's airport last year, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. It marks the fourth straight year BWI surpassed ...

