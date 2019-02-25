Quantcast

DAVONNTE ONEAL SCONION v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress DNA evidence -- Search warrant In the Circuit Court for Harford County, Davonnte Oneal Sconion, the appellant, proceeding on a not guilty agreed statement of facts, was convicted of first-degree rape and attempted rape of two different victims. He was sentenced to life in prison, all but 25 years suspended, ...

