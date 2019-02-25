Quantcast

IN RE J.K.

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019

Juvenile law -- Rule of consistency -- Conspiracy This is an appeal from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, sitting as a juvenile court. The appellant in this case, J.K., is a delinquent child who challenges the court’s findings that he was involved in the crimes of conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. In this appeal, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo