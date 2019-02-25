Quantcast

Jennifer L. Winslow | Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019

winslow-jennifer-harbor-investment-advisoryJennifer L. Winslow, CFP, CPWA, CRPC, the director and portfolio manager at Harbor Investment Advisory LLC in Lutherville, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation awarded by the Investments & Wealth Institute®.

Winslow, a resident of Ruxton, earned an MBA in Finance and Bachelor of Science in management from Lebanon Valley College.  She holds several securities licenses and is also Series 3 commodities licensed.

The Investments & Wealth Institute is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisers, investment consultants and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics.

 

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo