Jennifer L. Winslow | Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Jennifer L. Winslow, CFP, CPWA, CRPC, the director and portfolio manager at Harbor Investment Advisory LLC in Lutherville, has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor designation awarded by the Investments & Wealth Institute®.

Winslow, a resident of Ruxton, earned an MBA in Finance and Bachelor of Science in management from Lebanon Valley College. She holds several securities licenses and is also Series 3 commodities licensed.

The Investments & Wealth Institute is a professional association, advanced education provider, and standards body for financial advisers, investment consultants and wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics.