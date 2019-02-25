Quantcast

Medical cannabis is a high priority in Md. legislature

By: Capital News Service Natalie Jones February 25, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- Creating and selling edible medical cannabis products; allowing inmates to receive medical cannabis treatment; and prohibiting employers from asking about marijuana use could become law in Maryland under bills being pushed in this year’s General Assembly. The Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee is expected to hear 18 bills regarding medical cannabis and marijuana use in ...

