Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

2nd Amendment backers concerned about tight hearing schedule

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 25, 2019

Members of a pro-Second Amendment group say they are concerned that a compressed schedule of hearings on proposed gun control bills will leave little time for opponents and supporters to testify. The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled Monday for 10 hours of hearings on 19 bills on what is being referred to as "gun day." "This is a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo