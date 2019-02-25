Quantcast

RAUL T. ARISTORENAS, et al. v. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019

Torts -- Wrongful death -- Negligence In July 2016, a 911 call center in Montgomery County experienced a service outage that lasted approximately one hour and forty-five minutes. During the outage, Marlon Somarriba, who suffered from chronic kidney ailments, experienced a medical emergency and died. Eduardo Somarriba, Marlon’s father, alleges that he and other friends and ...

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo