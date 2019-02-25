Steve Prichett | Evergreen Advisors

Steve Prichett was named managing director of Evergreen Advisors, a middle market investment bank and corporate advisory firm, with offices in Columbia and McLean, Virginia.

Prior to Evergreen, Steve was was a partner of Vicour, a Baltimore based private equity firm. At Vicour Steve led multiple sourcing and acquisition efforts for portfolio companies, including leading the operations and ultimate sale of Chesapeake Ceramics in 2018. Prichett joined Vicour in February of 2007 from Stifel Nicolaus where he led multiple IPOs and acquisitions including NCI, ICF Consulting, Maximus, and CACI among others.

Prichett was with Stifel Nicolaus/Legg Mason for eight years where he provided investment banking services primarily to aerospace, defense and government services companies. His executed deal value is over $2.3 billion through a range of transactions including representing buyers and sellers, raising private capital and public equity.