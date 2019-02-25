Truman’s Supreme Court loss may be omen for Trump

Welcome to Monday, the 106th anniversary of the ratification of the 16th Amendment, which authorized the assessment of income tax.
Here are some news items to get your week started:
— Foes of President Trump’s emergency declaration look to Youngstown Steel decision.
— EPA’s air policy chief briefs former law firm clients, sparking ethics concerns because they are power companies.
— Judges must be careful whom they “friend.”
— Rapper with a criminal past has stern advice for boys in the juvenile justice system.