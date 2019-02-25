Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

Truman’s Supreme Court loss may be omen for Trump

EPA, Facebook, rapper round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 25, 2019

(JanPietruszka / Depositphotos.com)

(Jan Pietruszka / Depositphotos.com)

Welcome to Monday, the 106th anniversary of the ratification of the 16th Amendment, which authorized the assessment of income tax.

Here are some news items to get your week started:

— Foes of President Trump’s emergency declaration look to Youngstown Steel decision.

— EPA’s air policy chief briefs former law firm clients, sparking ethics concerns because they are power companies.

— Judges must be careful whom they “friend.”

— Rapper with a criminal past has stern advice for boys in the juvenile justice system.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo