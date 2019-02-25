Quantcast

Wild Kombucha relocates brewery to northwest Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2019

Timonium-based brewery Wild Kombucha is moving its operations to a 13,652-square-foot space in northwest Baltimore to accommodate its rapid growth since 2014, company officials announced Monday. Wild Kombucha has invested $550,000 in building out the new facility at 4820 Seton Drive and $156,000 in new equipment. The company currently produces 10,000 bottles of a non-alcoholic, fermented ...

