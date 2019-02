ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY FOR

ESTATES AND TRUSTS FIRM

Estates and trusts firm located in Annapolis, Maryland seeks associate attorney. Firm offers estate planning, estate administration, and fiduciary litigation services. Position will focus on all aspects of the firm’s practice and generally will entail the following work:

drafting planning documents, including: wills, revocable trusts, life insurance trusts, special needs trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives, buy-sell agreements, articles of incorporation, operating agreements, marital agreements; partnership agreements;

drafting pleadings and motions, conducting research, and making court appearances for will contests, trust litigation, guardianships, and other related litigation matters;

participation in estate administration matters.

Firm environment necessitates heavy collaboration with co-workers on client and other firm matters. Substantial client interaction involved.

Candidate should have at least one-year practice experience or clerkship and should have a demonstrated interest in the area of estates and trusts. Candidates should be licensed to practice law in Maryland or be willing to sit for Maryland bar exam.

To learn more about us visit www.fsbestatelaw.com

mabbott@fsbestatelaw.com . To apply please send resume and cover letter to

